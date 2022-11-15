Analysts Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) PT at $232.69

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.38, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

