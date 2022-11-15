Analysts Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target at $173.80

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.49. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 161,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 220,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

