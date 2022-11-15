Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $290.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.29.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

AON Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AON by 102.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in AON by 8,264.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 17.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $291.32 on Friday. AON has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.24.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. AON’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.