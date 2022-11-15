APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 303.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497,004 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.20% of APA worth $23,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in APA by 52.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in APA by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 89,150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in APA by 1,802.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Bank of America reduced their price target on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

APA Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

APA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.