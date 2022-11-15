Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stake Lowered by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

