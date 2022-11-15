Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Separately, US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy Stock Performance

LFG opened at $25.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Archaea Energy has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $26.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.33). Archaea Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Archaea Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,486,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after buying an additional 438,462 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 389,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 24.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after buying an additional 175,979 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 338.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.