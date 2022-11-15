Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $32.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on APAM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $1,816,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 3.1 %

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.