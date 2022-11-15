Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Ashford Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of AINC opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. Ashford has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.28.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
