Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPB. TD Securities dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.55.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$10.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 334.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.10. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.44 and a 12 month high of C$14.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

