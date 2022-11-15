Aterian, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.01) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aterian in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for Aterian’s current full-year earnings is ($2.85) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aterian’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Aterian Stock Up 6.1 %
Institutional Trading of Aterian
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aterian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aterian (ATER)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.