Aterian, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.01) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aterian in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.01) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for Aterian’s current full-year earnings is ($2.85) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aterian’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Aterian alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Aterian Stock Up 6.1 %

Institutional Trading of Aterian

ATER stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The company has a market cap of $97.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58. Aterian has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aterian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.