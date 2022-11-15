Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $27.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,393,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,393,000 after purchasing an additional 373,574 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,465,000 after purchasing an additional 271,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,086,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,047.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

