Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 431.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $134.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.64. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $448.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 137,824 shares of company stock worth $26,015,658 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

