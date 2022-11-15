Auto Prop Reit to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$20.84 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

