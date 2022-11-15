Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $10.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.28.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Azul Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $7.86 on Friday. Azul has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.20.
About Azul
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.
