Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $10.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $7.86 on Friday. Azul has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 323.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 1.5% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,242,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter worth $3,449,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Azul during the first quarter valued at $3,707,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

