B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:DDI opened at $9.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $468.28 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.51. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,713,000 after buying an additional 70,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

