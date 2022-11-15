B. Riley Lowers IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on IN8bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
IN8bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ INAB opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.52. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INAB. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in IN8bio by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 40,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IN8bio by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 505,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 246,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.
About IN8bio
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
