B. Riley Lowers IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on IN8bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

IN8bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ INAB opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.52. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INAB. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in IN8bio by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 40,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IN8bio by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 505,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 246,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

