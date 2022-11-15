Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.50) Per Share

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Backblaze in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.58). The consensus estimate for Backblaze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLZE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 15.63.

BLZE opened at 4.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $143.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 3.96 and a 52 week high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,783 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth $620,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

