Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Trading Down 1.7 %
Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.34.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.