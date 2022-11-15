Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Price Target Raised to €10.00

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €9.00 ($9.28) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.22) to €7.20 ($7.42) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.10 ($7.32) to €7.90 ($8.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($10.72) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Ireland Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.22.

OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

