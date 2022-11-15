Barclays Cuts CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target to $35.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $49.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CEVA. Cowen dropped their price objective on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut CEVA from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
CEVA Stock Performance
NASDAQ CEVA opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.96 million, a P/E ratio of -30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CEVA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
About CEVA
CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).
