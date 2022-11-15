Barclays Cuts CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target to $35.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $49.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CEVA. Cowen dropped their price objective on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut CEVA from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Stock Performance

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.96 million, a P/E ratio of -30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CEVA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.