Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBDC. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut Barings BDC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday.
Barings BDC Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.75 on Monday. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $952.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
