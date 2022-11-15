Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Citigroup

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $224.16 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

