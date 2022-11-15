BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of BeiGene worth $19,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after acquiring an additional 711,396 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 301.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after buying an additional 231,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 77.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after buying an additional 180,470 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after buying an additional 154,335 shares during the period. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in BeiGene by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 194,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,098,000 after acquiring an additional 141,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE opened at $202.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.28. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $392.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.67.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

