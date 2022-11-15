Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.81.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

