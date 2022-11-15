BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Up 35.5% in October

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the October 15th total of 123,900 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BIVI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioVie in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on BioVie from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioVie stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of BioVie worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

