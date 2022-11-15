BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the October 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,029,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 816,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 133,252 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,136,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BHK opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

See Also

