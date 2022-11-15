BMO Capital Markets Raises Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Price Target to C$5.50

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Europe reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 6.38.

OTCMKTS:CSCCF opened at 3.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 2.47. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of 1.73 and a fifty-two week high of 6.00.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

