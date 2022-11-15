Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stake Reduced by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,477 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Boot Barn worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

