Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Boxed to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE BOXD opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Boxed has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $17.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Boxed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boxed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in Boxed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boxed by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boxed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

