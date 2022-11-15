Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boxed from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Boxed to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Shares of NYSE BOXD opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Boxed has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $17.05.
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
