Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $3.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.04.
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.
