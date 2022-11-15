Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG opened at $3.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.