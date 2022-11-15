BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.14.

BRC Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. BRC has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 254.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRC will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in BRC by 420.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BRC in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.