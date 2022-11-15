BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Cut to $12.00

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.14.

BRC Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. BRC has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

Institutional Trading of BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 254.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRC will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in BRC by 420.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BRC in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

