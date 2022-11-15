Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) vs. Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) Financial Survey

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and Baosheng Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 9.43% 18.52% 1.93% Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bread Financial and Baosheng Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bread Financial presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.19%. Given Bread Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bread Financial and Baosheng Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.62 $801.00 million $7.48 5.44 Baosheng Media Group $3.91 million 2.22 -$6.75 million N/A N/A

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Risk and Volatility

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Baosheng Media Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Baosheng Media Group

(Get Rating)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. It also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. The company's advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.