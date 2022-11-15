Brokerages Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) PT at $12.75

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $51.03.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $56,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,695.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $56,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,695.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $61,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 390,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,288 shares of company stock worth $187,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 151,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 109,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Fastly by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 66,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

