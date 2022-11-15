Brokerages Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Price Target at $22.90

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $392,776.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,252,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,241,333.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 6,205,377 shares of company stock valued at $43,590,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

