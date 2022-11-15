Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Target Price at $365.71

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $365.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $314.68 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,942,196.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,942,196.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,780 shares of company stock valued at $73,392,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $11,713,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

