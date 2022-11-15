Brokerages Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT at $148.67

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Qualys Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $107.69 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.25.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 778.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

