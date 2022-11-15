Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price at $154.04

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -908.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $185.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.