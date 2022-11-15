Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price at $154.04

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.04.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Shares of TTWO opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -908.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $185.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.66.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.
