Brokers Issue Forecasts for BeiGene, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for BeiGene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($19.04) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($18.15). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($17.16) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($15.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($13.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $202.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.82. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $392.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.28.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

