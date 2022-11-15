Brokers Issue Forecasts for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BigBear.ai in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.81). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

NYSE BBAI opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

About BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $2,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.