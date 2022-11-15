Brokers Issue Forecasts for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.41. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GRP.U opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

