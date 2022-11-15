Brokers Offer Predictions for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE:AG opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.95. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0061 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

