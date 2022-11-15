Brookline Capital Management Comments on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.84) per share for the year. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.