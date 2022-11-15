Brookline Capital Management Comments on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.84) per share for the year. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %
Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.