Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.