Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $177.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BURL. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.68.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.7 %

BURL stock opened at $153.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $304.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.54.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after buying an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.