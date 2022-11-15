Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $177.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BURL. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.68.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.7 %

BURL stock opened at $153.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $304.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after buying an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.