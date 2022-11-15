California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,825,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 332,396 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $87,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,665,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,922,000 after acquiring an additional 85,189 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 68.4% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 34.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.