California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,413 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Eaton worth $95,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN opened at $161.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.31. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

