California Public Employees Retirement System Has $101.14 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.73% of Tyler Technologies worth $101,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TYL opened at $320.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.51 and a 200-day moving average of $353.70. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $557.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.08.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

