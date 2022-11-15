California Public Employees Retirement System Has $95.04 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 130,571 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Occidental Petroleum worth $95,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

OXY stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

