California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 102,200 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Schlumberger worth $97,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock worth $190,979,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

