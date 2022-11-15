California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 152,219 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,219 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.28% of Zoom Video Communications worth $88,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.51. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $268.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.29.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.61.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

